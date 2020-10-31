‘It’s been interesting.’ Alex Pearce after spell in charge of Millwall – and the ‘biggest eye-opener’

ALEX Pearce said the “level of detail” that goes into preparing for games was the biggest learning point after his and Shaun Williams’ unusal spell in charge of Millwall came to an end on Saturday.

Club captain Pearce and player-coach Williams – assisted by under-23 manager Kevin Nugent – oversaw the team in the absence of manager Gary Rowett and the senior coaching staff for games against Preston and Huddersfield.

The Lions won 2-0 at Deepdale last Wednesday, but there was disappointment on Saturday with the 3-0 loss to Huddersfield for Pearce and Williams, who will go back to being squad members and potential starters at Norwich on Tuesday.

“It’s been very interesting. Me and Willo on the whole have enjoyed it. We didn’t enjoy losing today – we loved the other night,” Pearce said.

“But I guess that’s management, isn’t it?

“We’ve had great help from Kevin Nugent, and obviously the gaffer has guided us through it, really. The build-up to games, he’s kept us very calm, giving us all the information to relay to the players. He’s made it as easy as possible via Zoom.

“We’ll be pleased to have him back and we’ll be looking to bounce back, for sure.”

Pearce was asked on Saturday if management is the next step in his career.

Pearce said: “Who knows? I’m only 31. Willo as well, we’ve both got more playing time in our legs. We just take it each day at a time, we don’t look too far ahead.

“We were asked to step in and that’s what we’ve done. We tried our hardest and we’ve done our best – but we go back to being available to play on Tuesday.

“It’s probably the build-up to the games that was the biggest eye-opener. The level of detail that goes into being a coach. I’ve never done it before, so that was probably the biggest eye-opener for me, personally. The level of detail, into everything, really, is probably too long to go into with you.

“But when the game comes around you’re excited and you hope the team goes out and gives a great account of themselves.

“It’s one that you’ll look back on and say it’s been a great experience for myself and Willo. But tonight we’re bitterly disappointed we’ve lost the game 3-0.”

Pearce had no regrets about the side going for an equaliser before the Terriers struck twice late on.

“We were pushing forward trying to get that equaliser,” he said, “I’d rather go forward pushing for the equaliser and get done on the break, which is what happened, rather than just sit back and take a 1-0 defeat.

“That’s not what we did. We went for it, we pushed forward and tried to get that equaliser and unfortunately got done twice on the counter.

“No one likes to lose 3-0, certainly not us, we’re not used to that. We have to take this one and move on.”

