Millwall skipper and acting coach Alex Pearce gives honest assessment after Huddersfield loss

ALEX Pearce said the Millwall side were “bitterly disappointed” after their 3-0 defeat to Huddersfield on Saturday – conceding the hosts didn’t have the quality to break the visitors down.

Josh Koroma scored in the first half before the Terriers struck again in the 89th and 93rd minutes through Pipa and Lewis O’Brien. .

Millwall rarely looked like they wouild take anything from the game, with skipper Pearce, as well as Shaun Williams and Kevin Nugent again in charge in Gary Rowett’s absence,

“We’re bitterly disappointed in the dressing room. We’ve addressed it,” Pearce said.

“Certainly I felt we started the game very slowly. We didn’t come out of the blocks at all, totally the opposite to Wednesday night. We didn’t move the ball, they scored a good goal.

“But then we came into the game. I was pleased with the way we were playing towards the end of the first half. We had more intensity, the way we were pressing, the way we were moving the ball. I was pleased with the way we repsonded after the goal.

“At the break I said that’s how we’ve got to play second half. We had a go but without causing them any real difficulty at the back.

“That’s the other disappointing thing from today, our final-third entries were good, it was just that end product where we let ourselves down.”

Rowett sent the message through to bring on Matt Smith at half-time for Tom Bradshaw, but Millwall struggled to create chances for the target man.

Pearce said: “Smudge feeds off service but we didn’t get enough decent balls into him. The gaffer made the substitution and the thinking behind it was that we get balls into the box and give him service.

“But give credit to Huddersfield, their defenders stood up to it very well, when Smudge came on especially. They were deserved winners today.”

Millwall also changed from 5-2-3 in the opening period, with Scott Malone pushing on to make a 4-4-2 and Murray Wallace moving to left-back.

“The gaffer made that change within the first half,” Pearce explained. “It felt like they were getting out too easy, that it would be better pressing them in a four. Towards the end of the first half it certainly worked. I felt we were on top of the game going into the break.

“But we didn’t quite have that quliaty to break the deadlock.”

Image: Millwall FC