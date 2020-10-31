REPORT: Millwall 0-3 Huddersfield Town

By Lucas Ball at The Den

MILLWALL fell to their first defeat in five matches as they were defeated 3-0 by Huddersfield Town at The Den.

A below-par display saw the Lions struggle to create any chances of note throughout the game as they went behind to Josh Koroma’s goal, though the hosts will be frustrated that they weren’t awarded a penalty early on.

In the second half, the Terriers looked the most likely to score the second of the game and deservedly got it through Pipa late on courtesy of a Bart Bialkowski error, before Lewis O’Brien added a third in stoppage-time.

Match action

The Lions could count themselves unlucky not to have had a penalty after just three minutes when Jake Cooper was hauled down from a Connor Mahoney free-kick, only for referee Gavin Ward to wave the appeals away.

Early set-pieces failed to yield any clear opportunities for the Lions before Cooper did well to block a Koroma effort from just inside the penalty area 11 minutes in.

Koroma was again involved in Bialkowski’s first action of the game when he forced a comfortable save from the Polish shot-stopper just five minutes later.

After a couple of warnings, the goal came in the 18th minute when an Alex Pritchard diagonal found Adama Diakhaby who headed across goal for Koroma to finish into the Millwall net.

Inexplicably, the headed pass from Diakhaby was allowed to bounce in the area and wasn’t cleared before it reached the ever-threatening Koroma.

Following the goal, chances were few and far between until Mahoney’s low drive from just inside the box led to a good one-handed save from Ben Hamer.

Hamer was again forced into action just minutes into the second period when Ryan Leonard’s long-range drive was deflected, before Koroma again tested Bialkowski.

Huddersfield came close to adding a second through both Isaac Mbenza and Diakhaby who fired narrowly past Bialkowski’s post following two counter-attacks, after one of which Leonard was booked.

The former Southend midfielder was then lucky not to be sent off when he burst into the box and made a late challenge on Naby Sarr with a little over 20 minutes remaining.

Koroma was again in the thick of the action when a low drive brought another save from Bialkowski, who then blocked the follow-up.

Millwall couldn’t get on top in the midfield battle with a number of the visitors’ chances coming after they had won second balls in that area, with substitute Pipa firing over in the 79th minute.

Millwall failed to create any real chances for an equaliser before a Bialkowski mistake gave Pipa the opportunity to score a second. O’Brien added salt to the wounds with a third in the third minute of injury-time.

Issues with 5-2-3 at home again

Millwall’s issues with the back five persisted at home with the arguably overly-negative approach not allowing them to create many chances in open play.

This provoked a change around midway through the first half to a back four, though Scott Malone struggled out of position while also trying to provide cover for Murray Wallace, who was being beaten for pace by Diakhaby.

Without a mobile focal point – like Troy Parrott or Kenneth Zohore – the 5-2-3 can be too easy for teams to defend against as Sarr and Christian Schindler found out against the much smaller Tom Bradshaw.

Gary Rowett may need a re-think if he wants to persist with this formation at The Den given the Lions’ only home league win has come when he played 4-2-3-1 against Luton.

Matt Smith is only as good as the service he gets…and it wasn’t good enough today

Millwall’s crossing when they looked for the target man in the second period was beyond poor, giving Smith little chance to force any shots at goal or tee up any of his team-mates.

Smith knows he needs others around him to perform better if he is to score goals. He was given very little chance to be productive today.

Just one cross needs to fall right for the big man to at least cause problems and worry defenders – particularly given he has caused huge issues for Sarr before when the latter was at Charlton.

But, the Lions’ crossing was as poor as their entire display and they didn’t trouble Hamer and his back-line anywhere near enough, particularly given the volume of set-pieces they had early on in the match.

Millwall remain too reliant on Jed Wallace

The Lions again struggled to create anything with Wallace not enjoying the best of games and their lack of creativity is worrying for a side harbouring play-off ambitions.

Ryan Woods and Leonard in midfield have been a good pairing in recent weeks but they fail to break lines often enough, and Shaun Williams was unavailable today as he’s coaching the team in the absence of Rowett and his entire first-team coaching staff.

Ben Thompson is the only other option in central midfield currently, but he hasn’t started a Championship game since the season-opener at Stoke.

Billy Mitchell, currently injured, has a strong passing range and the energy to get up and down so could see more regular football upon his return given the severe lack of central creativity.

When Wallace isn’t firing, it’s up to the likes of Mahoney to step up but the ex-Bournemouth winger failed to impress today and was hauled off late on as the Lions chased an equaliser – before two late goals added insult to injury.

Team news

Millwall made two changes from their midweek victory at Preston with Zohore having picked up a knock and Mason Bennett dropping out for Mahoney.

5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallace, Malone (Bennett, 64); Woods, Leonard; J. Wallace, Bradshaw (Smith, 46), Mahoney (Bodvarsson, 79)

Subs: Fielding, Thompson, Ferguson, Skalak

Booked: Romeo, Leonard

Image: Millwall FC