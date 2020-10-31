TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Huddersfield
MILLWALL host Huddersfied Town at The Den on Saturday aiming for their second home win of the league season.
Ales Pearce, Shaun Williams and Kevin Nugent are still in charge, with boss Gary Rowett set to return next Tuesday at Norwich.
Team news
The Lions make two changes from their 2-0 win at Deepdale in midweek, both in the front three.
Tom Bradshaw comes in for the injured Kenneth Zohore whilst Connor Mahoney replaces Mason Bennett, who drops to the bench.
5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallace, Malone; Woods, Leonard; J. Wallace, Bradshaw, Mahoney
Subs: Fielding, Thompson, Smith, Ferguson, Bennett, Bodvarsson, Skalak
???? TEAM NEWS ????
Carlos Corberán has made 5⃣ changes to #htafc's starting line-up for today’s @SkyBetChamp game against @MillwallFC; 3pm kick-off at the Den.
➡ @DemeacoDuhaney, @nabysarr, @Lewis_OBrien98, @pritch_93 and Isaac Mbenza pic.twitter.com/HLyf8DfqFa
— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) October 31, 2020