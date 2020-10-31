TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Huddersfield

MILLWALL host Huddersfied Town at The Den on Saturday aiming for their second home win of the league season.

Ales Pearce, Shaun Williams and Kevin Nugent are still in charge, with boss Gary Rowett set to return next Tuesday at Norwich.

Team news

The Lions make two changes from their 2-0 win at Deepdale in midweek, both in the front three.

Tom Bradshaw comes in for the injured Kenneth Zohore whilst Connor Mahoney replaces Mason Bennett, who drops to the bench.

5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallace, Malone; Woods, Leonard; J. Wallace, Bradshaw, Mahoney

Subs: Fielding, Thompson, Smith, Ferguson, Bennett, Bodvarsson, Skalak