Why Millwall boss Gary Rowett doesn’t want to be ‘disrespectful’ to Huddersfield Town

GARY Rowett insists Millwall’s 4-1 thrashing of Huddesfield on the last day of last seaosn has no bearing on this afternoon’s fixture – as the Lions aim for a win that could take them second in the Championship this weekend.

Connor Mahoney (above), Jake Cooper, Jiri Skalak and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scored in that fixture at The Den in July as Millwall finished eighth in the second tier for the second time in three seasons.

The Terriers had sacked Danny Cowley the previous weekend despite the former Lincoln boss having led them from 23rd when he took over to safety. Interim boss and former Millwall player Danny Schofield was in charge for their defeat in south London.

Huddersfield appointed relative novice Carlos Corberan, 37, in the summer after the Spaniard had spent three seasons in charge of Leeds under-23s. Corberan has been described by Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa as “very talented”.

Huddersfield have made an indifferent start to the campaign with 10 points from eight games to sit 16th.

Rowett will be absent for the third consecutive game as he continues to self-isolate having tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday week.

Rowett rejected the notion the Lions should be considered strong favourites to beat today’s opponents.

“It’s a very different team, it’s a different manager with new ideas and they’re playing a completely different style,” Rowett said.

“When we played them at the end of last season they had no manager, so you always have to accept that the team’s motivated in a slightly different way. And it’s the last game of the season.

“So I don’t think it would be fair to Huddersfield to suggest that because we beat them in the last game it makes us favourites. That would be a little bit disrespectful to them.

“We’ll approach it as we would any other game, we’ll be respectful but at the same time we’ve been in good form. We’re hoping to win another game at home.”

