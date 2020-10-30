CHAMPIONHIP PREVIEW: Millwall vs. Huddersfield

THE last time Millwall played Huddersfield at home the sun was out, the Lions were ravenously feasting on the Terriers and we consoled ourselves with the thought that eveything would soon be back to normal.

Supporters were back at The Den last Saturday, but only in small numbers in the executive lounge as more lockdown looms and the lock-out of fans continues.

The government have yet to answer this question: You can go to a pub, go to a crowded restaurant (and we’re certainly not saying you shouldn’t be allowed to do that) but you can’t go to a safe and secure Den?

There’s a photo of Boris Johnson in a Millwall jersey when he was mayor of London. Well, you know what? He’s not fit to wear the shirt as jobs and livelihoods continue to be destroyed and clubs like Millwall don’t knw where they will be without fans this season.

There’s only so long John Berylson can keep dipping his hand in his pockets, which is what he was already doing before this crisis.

Anyway, on we go and the only concern Alex Pearce, Shaun Williams and Kevin Nugent will have this week is preparing their side to face Huddersfield at The Den.

This is the third game Gary Rowett will miss, after he tested positiv for Covid-19 last Friday. Rowett is currently in a 10-day isolation period and set to return to the dugout at Norwich next Tuesday.

Those Millwall supporters who were at The Den last Saturday received a video message from Rowett, who also delivered his team-talk to his players a few floors down in the dressing room via Zoom.

He will do the same this weekend, after being in touch with his emergency coaching staff to set up training sessions as the Lions aim for a second home league win of the season.

Millwall might be short their manager on the touchline but they’re certainly not short of options. In fact, the main challenge for Rowett is who to leave out.

Shane Ferguson, such a reliable player in recent seasons, was not on the bench in the last home game against Barnsley last week. It shows how competitive the squad is.

The Lions can line up in a 4-2-3-1 or 5-2-3 formation, with every player comfortable in either system.

Rowett will be watching on Saturday, through a live stream on his laptop and spiritually through his ‘crowdie’ at The Den.

If any government official is watching, then they should feel more than a tinge of shame at what they’re doing to football clubs in his country.

Possible Millwall team: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Leonard, Woods; J Wallace, Bennett, Mahoney; Zohore.

Match odds: Millwall 4/7 Draw 12/5 Huddersfield 5/2

Last meeting: Championship (July 22, 2020): Millwall 4-1 Huddersfield (Mahoney 4, Cooper 47, Skalak 63, Bödvarsson 79; Grant 36)

Image: Millwall FC