Millwall boss discusses his experience with Covid-19, working remotely – and further improvement

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said the club’s decision to put the entire first-team coaching staff into self-isolation was “the right thing to do” – considering “the bigger picture”.

Rowett tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday and missed the games against Barnsley and Preston. Rowett, assistant Adam Barrett and the rest of the coaching staff will not be at The Den this weekend against Huddersfield.

Millwall made a statement on Tuesday confirming two more positive tests and that under-23 manager Kevin Nugent, senior skipper Alex Pearce and player-coach Shaun Williams would be looking after first-team affairs.

Rowett had mild symptoms when he woke on Friday morning but felt “absolutely fine” a day later.

The Lions manager gave the team-talk ahead of the Barnsley game through Zoom and was in contact with Barrett throughout the contest.

But Barrett is also now self-isolating, leaving Millwall in an unfamiliar position.

Nugent, Pearce and Williams guided the team in their 2-0 win at Preston on Wednesday.

“With my positive test and then a further positive test we just felt as though it was right thing to do,” Rowett told NewsAtDen. “From a health perspective there’s obviously a bigger picture. It’s not just about the team and the club and what-not.

“So the club felt it was the right thing to do – as difficult a decision as it was.

“Then it was a case of who do we think can go and lead the team and give them the right kind of motivation.

“Again, bear in mind we’re still giving messages to the team and preparing from afar.

“We felt the voice needed to be as consistent as possible and obviously Nuge has been with us through it all.

“Pearcey is a natural leader of the side and the club captain. And Willo is on the coaching staff as well. So we felt it was better to keep it as consistent as possible.

“That’s what we’ve done. The aim is to get through it and get positive results.”

Millwall released a statement last Friday night confirming Rowett’s positive test. He didn’t take training ahead of the Tykes clash.

Rowett explained: “I woke up feeling a little bit like I was getting the start of a flu, where you just feel a little bit achey. That was it, that was the only symptom I had.

“And then from there and haivng the test and testing positive, if I’m being honest, 24 hours later I felt pretty much normal.

“I had a little bit of a bunged-up nose but other than that I had no other symptoms, I actually felt fine.

“I’m sat here now [Tuesday afternoon] in my apartment working. We’re trying to prepare for games as best we can. But I feel absolutely fine.”

Rowett and Carnall – whose family homes are in the Midlands – share an apartment in the capital.

Rowett revealed it is his coach who gets more emotional watching the live stream.

“I’m not tood bad, Joe does most of the frustrated shouting in the household at the moment,” Rowett said.

“We’re both staying seperately and we linked up so we could talk to each other during the game. We had iFollow as a back-up which is around 30 seconds behind, but we had a live feed of the game.

“We had a phone line to the bench so we were able to help with the decision-making process throughout the game.

“In a strange way it was less emotional. Normally if you’re on the touchline you’re getting involved with the fourth official, with everything going on in the game.

“The reality is all you can do on the sideline is try to help the team as best you can, there’s no benefit to getting frustrated.

“But me not being there, I have the responsibility of offering the team as much as I can objectively, so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Rowett is preparing training sessions with his coaches and poring over footage ahead of this Saturday’s game against Huddersfield at The Den.

After the addition of Kenneth Zohore from West Brom on loan during the last transfer window Rowett has a wealth of attacking options, despite the continued absence of Troy Parrott.

In their fixtures against Wycombe, Luton and Barnsley – when the side claimed seven points in a week – they had 51 attempts on goal but only scored five times.

Rowett wants his team to be much more clinical.

He added: “We’ve spoken about trying to be more attacking this season in terms of creating more chances and scoring more goals.

“If you remember last season, we had a spell where set-pieces were our main threat, we didn’t score many goals in open play for a period.

“I think what we’re finding this season is we’re actually creating a lot of chances. If I take the Wycombe game, the Luton game, the Barnsley game, we created an awful lot of chances in them and we’ve seen some good attacking play.

“That’s what you hope for and then what you’ve got to try and do is convert those chances.

“We’ve certainly got the players and the options to do that. I think at some point we’re going to get our rewards.”

