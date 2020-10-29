Millwall boss discusses qualities of Alex Pearce and Shaun Williams as pair pass first coaching test

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett has said it’s business as usual at the club – as he stressed the team is in experienced hands this week in his absence.

It has been an unprecedented seven days for the Lions after Rowett tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday. Adam Barrett took charge last Saturday against Barnsley but further positive tests in the coaching team meant more adjustments.

Alex Pearce and Shaun Williams have been acquiring their coaching badges in recent years, but they can’t have imagined how soon they would be taking charge of a Championship side – and their own team-mates. But they got through their first test on Wednesday night and Pearce praised the side after the 2-0 win at Preston.

The Lions skipper and player-coach are working with under-23 boss Kevin Nugent to prepare the team for this Saturday’s game against Huddersfield.

Rowett insisted the structure at the club means it’s not a huge upheavel.

“There’s a natural order at any club,” Rowett said. “The way we prepare for games is probably five per cent me and 95 per cent other people anyway.

“I’m not sat there doing everything and therefore if I’m not there the whole thing collapses. Ultimately if I’m not there then Ads steps up with the same support network I would have from the staff.

“It wasn’t something that we then thought, ‘okay, what if Ads is then suddenly unavailable?’ That wasn’t something we went into detail on because you don’t think it’s going to happen to that extent.

“It’s one we’ve just had to react to and we’re still preparing the team. We’re doing exactly the same things but it’s just a different voice on the touchline.

“That is just the reality. I pick the team and set the tactics and then we work on all the set-piece stuff remotely.