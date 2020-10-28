Millwall skipper on Kenneth Zohore withdrawal, Gary Rowett influence – and pride in players

ALEX Pearce said he doesn’t think Kenneth Zohore has suffered an injury after the striker was substituted against Preston on Wednesday night.

Zohore scored his first goal for Millwall on his first start and was replaced with Tom Bradshaw with 15 minutes left.

Jed Wallace added the second from the penalty spot as the Lions won 2-0 under the temporary guidance of Pearce, Shaun Williams and Kevin Nugent.

“I haven’t checked with the physio department yet. I think, at a guess, it might have been a little bit of cramp,” Pearce said when asked about Zohore’s withdrawal.

“Which is natural, he hasn’t played many minutes this season and is still getting up his fitness. I thought he put in a fantastic shift, and that obviously proves it, the fact that he was getting cramp.

“It was a very positive night for Ken.”

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Shane Ferguson also came on late for Millwall – in place of Mason Bennett and Wallace – with Rowett, watching from his apartment in London, linked to pitch-side via a phone line.

“No, the gaffer was behind it all,” Pearce said about the substitutions. “He was in contact with us on the bench. He would ask our opinions on things and make substitutions.

“It was a real team effort and we’re really pleased to get the win for the club.

“I just think the players deserve a lot of credit for the way they’ve dealt with everything the last 48 hours, because it can be very unsettling.

“We’ve had a bit of an outbreak with Covid among the staff so people have had to step in. The players have had to stay calm and I’m really pleased for them and proud of them.”

Rowett, technical coach Joe Carnall and two other unnamed coaches tested positive for Covid-19 over the previous five days.

Pearce added: “The EFL guidlines say you have a test if you have symptoms. So the staff members were sent home because they had symptoms.

“All the players can carry on as normal because they don’t show any symptoms. So we’re just following the rules and abiding by the rules.”

Image: Millwall FC