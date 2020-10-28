Millwall emergency coach Alex Pearce hails team after remarkable win at Preston without management staff

MILLWALL captain Alex Pearce said it was a “great night for the club” – as the Lions defeated Preston 2-0 at Deepdale despite the absence of Gary Rowett and the entire senior coaching staff.

Pearce, player-coach Shaun Williams and under-23 boss Kevin Nugent were in charge against Alex Neil’s side as, remarkably, the visitors showed no signs of being affected by the tumultuous last few days as they won for the third time in four away league games this season.

Kenneth Zohore – on his full debut – and Jed Wallace from the penalty spot scored in the second half to move Millwall up to fourth in the Championship table.

“We’re really happy, we’re really pleased with how the lads played,” Pearce said. “The gaffer set us up via Zoom and me and Willo just used our voices to implement his plans, really.

“The lads stuck to it to a man, the defence was very, very solid. They limited them to very few shots on our goal, which was the plan.

“And then when we won it we looked very dangerous on the counter-attack going into space at their back four.

“It was a really positive night all round.

“We had a call with [Rowett] at half-time, he’s been in contact over the last 48 hours. He was a big help to me and Willo, and obviously Nuge is a big part of it as well. He’s got that experience, he’s worked at management level before. For me and Willo to be able to lean on him at times has been great.

“It was a real team effort and just a great night for the club.”

Zohore scored his first goal for the club since his move from West Brom on loan in the transfer window.

Pearce added: “He deserved that. He came close against Barnsley and if it hadn’t been for their keeper making a fantastic save he’d have got off the mark.

“He was definitely due a goal and that’s what the gaffer has brought him in for, just to come up with big goals like that.

“It’s really pleasing to see Ken get off the mark, and it was a great play by the team.”

