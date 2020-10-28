TEAM NEWS: Preston vs. Millwall – on-loan West Brom striker makes full Lions debut

MILLWALL are in an unprecedented situation at Preston with their entire senior coaching staff absent from Deepdale.

After Gary Rowett and technical coach Joe Carnall tested positive for Covid-19 last week, two more positive tests meant the club made the decision that their first-team staff should self-isolate.

Under-23 manager Kevin Nugent is assisted by skipper Alex Pearce and player-coach Shaun Williams against Alex Neil’s side.

Team news

Rowett is still picking the side and has handed Kenneth Zohore his first start. Pearce and Williams are not in the match-day squad.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, Malone; Leonard, Woods; J Wallace, Zohore, Bennett.

Subs: Fielding, Ferguson, Thompson, Mahoney, Bodvarsson, Bradshaw, Smith.

Here is the Preston side: