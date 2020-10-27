Two more positive Covid-19 tests at Millwall – as playing duo step up for Preston and Huddersfield games

MILLWALL have confirmed two more positive Covid-19 tests among their coaching staff.

Boss Gary Rowett and technical coach Joe Carnall tested positive last week and went into 10 days of self-isolation.

After the latest positive tests, Professional Development manager Kevin Nugent, senior skipper Alex Pearce and player-coach Shaun Williams will take charge for the games against Preston on Wednesday and Huddersfield next Saturday.

The club released a statement on Tuesday. “Millwall Football Club can confirm that two further members of its first team coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

“In the interest of health and safety to them, support staff, players and appropriate stakeholders, the club has therefore decided that all other senior coaching personnel should also self isolate in accordance with government guidelines.

“U23s manager Kevin Nugent, player/coach Shaun Williams and club captain Alex Pearce will oversee Millwall’s next two Championship matches before Gary Rowett’s return on Monday 2nd November.”

Image: Millwall FC