Millwall defender not thinking about contract as he remains focused on earning regular place

MURRAY Wallace is putting thoughts on his contract situation to one side as he focuses in gaining a regular place in Gary Rowett’s Millwall side.

Wallace, 27, was a regular in the team last season but summer signing Scott Malone started the first four league games ahead of him this campaign.

The former Scunthorpe defender is out of contract at the end of the season, one of a number of Millwall players hoping to be offered new deals.

Wallace started for the first time in the league in 2020-21 in the 2-1 win at Wycombe and he was also in the side against Luton, but was back on the bench for the 1-1 draw with Barnsley.

“First and foremost I’m just concentrating on starting every week, doing the best I can and seeing where it takes me,” Wallace said.

“I don’t really have many thoughts about my contract at the minute.”

Wallace is encouraged that despite clubs struggling financially having no fans in stadiums, Millwall didn’t have to cash in on any of their prized assets during the transfer window.

“I think that’s key to being successful, having a settled squad and not having to sell the players that have a lot of interest in them,” Wallace said. “The club have been able to say, ‘no, we don’t need to sell anyone’. The club want to focus on building the squad rather than selling and then rebuilding, essentially.”

The Lions were able to further strengthen their squad on deadline day with Kenneth Zohore joining from West Brom until January.

Wallace added: “I’ve played against him before and I thought he was a really powerful striker. I think he’ll add another side to our game.

“He’s a good finisher, he holds the ball up well. He’s neat and tidy. If he can bring us a few goals then excellent.

“There’s nothing wrong with adding another tall player and when we’re lining up for set-pieces I’m sure that gives the opposition team a bit of fear.”

