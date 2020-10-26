Millwall’s Ryan Leonard not using boss’s absence as excuse – and makes admission after Barnsley draw

RYAN Leonard said it was a “frustrating” end to a positive week after Millwall’s 1-1 draw against Barnsley at The Den on Saturday.

Jake Cooper equalised after Alex Mowatt’s strike to give the Lions a point after consecutive wins over Wycombe and Luton.

Millwall have lost just once in seven Championship games this season and sit seventh, level on points with sixth-place Swansea.

“That’s the perfect way to describe it – frustrating. We said it at half-time, we were nowhere near good enough to the standards we’ve set,” Leonard admitted.

“Second half we came out and gave it a really good go, the keeper made a couple of great saves, we created chances. It was a disappointing afternoon.

“It’s been a good week for us, seven points, but it’s disappointment at the end of the game.”

Millwall manager Gary Rowett was absent after testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday, but Leonard wasn’t using that as an excuse.

“I don’t think it affected us, we tried to keep it as normal as possible,” he said. “The gaffer took the team-talk before the game on Zoom.

“We know the standards we set ourselves, and whether the gaffer was there or not, that’s nothing to do with the first-half performance.

“It’s us as players, we didn’t perform to the standards we’ve set.”

Rowett marked a year in the job last Wednesday. The Lions finished eighth last season and have high hopes of another play-off push.

Leonard added: “He’a got us playing a certain way. We can play out if we need to, we’re strong on set-pieces, we can play up to the front as well, play off the second ball.

“On a personal note it’s been a really enjoyable year after being difficult to start with [after picking up an injury].

“I enjoy playing under the gaffer and long may it continue. He’s got us on a run at the moment and if we can keep producing performances and results then great.

“It’s good fun, it’s a good changing room to be in. We have a laugh every day off the pitch. On the pitch we work really hard and get each other going. We’re like brothers, really.

“It’s an easy changing room to come into, if you don’t know anyone and haven’t been around any of these lads. That’s half the battle, we run and fight for each other.

“We’ve got a bit of quality at the top end of the pitch as well as the midfield and at the back.

“We’re just going to try and improve and push on from last year. If that takes us higher then great.

“We’ve not set big aims, said we want to finish here or here, we just want to improve each year.”

Image: Millwall FC