‘Fed up or getting used to it?’ Millwall midfielder responds to question about absent fans

MILLWALL midfielder Ryan Leonard admits the continued absence of fans still grates with players without the atmosphere to “drive you on”.

Supporters were last at The Den on February 29 when the Lions drew 1-1 against Bristol City.

Leonard was asked after Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Barnsley at home if the players were getting used to having no fans at games or fed up with the situation.

“Both. It’s out of everyone’s control. We’re getting used to it and getting annoyed with it at the same time,” Leonard said.

“It’s not ideal for anyone, for yourselves (media), for us, for the club.

“We are starting to get used to it now. It will be weird when we get the fans back in, to be honest. We can hear each other better when there’s no one here.

“The big thing is to try to create an atmosphere amongst ourselves as players. We’ve been doing that quite well.

“But for us at The Den a massive part is the fans. We want that back.

“Any goal at the moment is difficult to celebrate because you haven’t got the atmosphere around you, the fans there that drive you on in games like [Saturday’s]

“Everyone’s in the same boat, we want them to come back as soon as possible. We’ve just got to get on with it.”

Leonard has been first-choice central midfielder this season after only playing 18 times in the last campaign as he recovered from two injuries.

He has scored two goals in nine games this season.

Leonard said: “I’ve managed to get over my injury quite well and get fit. On a personal note it’s been a good start to the season and it’s nice to chip in with a couple of goals, just to be a bit more positive in myself and the way I’m trying to play.

“I’ve enjoyed working with the gaffer so far after starting late because of my injury.

“It was nice to get a pre-season and to be doing well, so I’m happy with the standards I’ve set.

“I’d like to kick on a bit more and develop a bit more and get more goals. I’m pleased with how I’ve started the season.”

“Coming back from injury it was difficult enough to try to get back in the team because the lads had done so well.

“For me, in the formation we play it’s just about trying to get higher up the pitch and try to finish things off.

“I’ve managed to score a couple of goals and chip in with a few assists.”

Image: Millwall FC