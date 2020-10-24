‘We had contact with him from the dugout’ – Millwall assistant after Lions draw with Barnsley

MILLWALL assistant boss Adam Barrett revealed he was in contact with Gary Rowett throughout the Lions’ 1-1 draw against Barnsley at The Den on Saturday.

Rowett tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and is in isolation. Barrett took charge of the game against the Tykes.

Alex Mowatt put the visitors in front a minute before the break before Jake Cooper levelled two minutes into first-half added-time.

“Obviouskly, it’s not ideal,” Barrett said. “Your manager goes down with Covid, so it’s an unusual 24 hours. The good thing is with modern technology you can keep in contact, and the gaffer was still able to do his meeting via video.

“Firstly, he’s feeling okay and we wish him a speedy recovery and hope he’s back in the dugout soon.

“It’s not ideal, of course it’s not, but we’ve got to get on with it. We’ve got some great staff here that all pull together.

“We had contact with him from the dugout. We were in contact with him throughout the game, if there was anything he was seeing or that I was seeing that I wanted to run by him.

“Just because he’s not here, he’s still got a massive part leading and managing the team from afar.”

Millwall were going for three league wins in a row.

Barrett added: “The second half was frustrating because I thought we did enough to win the game. We were disappointed with the first half, we played into their hands.

“Second half we played with a lot more purpose, created some good chances. The goalkeeper’s pulled off a couple of great saves, we’ve hit the post, hit the bar, we just couldn’t quite find the winner.

