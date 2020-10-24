REPORT: Millwall 1-1 Barnsley

By Jake Sanders at The Den

Millwall’s winning Championship run came to an end after they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Barnsley at The Den.

Alex Mowatt’s screamer put the Tykes ahead on 44 minutes, before the Lions, without boss Gary Rowett after his positive COVID-19 test forced him to stay away from SE16, levelled less than two minutes later through Jake Cooper’s header.

Mason Bennett and Scott Malone both struck the woodwork in the second period as Rowett’s men searched hard to find a winner and record three consecutive league victories for the first time since his arrival, which would have been the perfect way to mark the week of his one-year anniversary in charge.

Millwall have now lost just once in their opening seven Championship matches this term, but missed the opportunity to close the gap on the automatic promotion places and climb up to 3rd.

Malone was needed to throw his body on the line to block Callum Brittain’s goal-bound strike in the first meaningful chance of the game in the 11th-minute, before Conor Chaplin, a late replacement in the starting XI for the injured Cauley Woodrow, couldn’t direct his effort on target just past the half-hour mark.

Moments later, space opened up for Ryan Leonard, but he dragged his shot comfortably wide from 30-yards.

The sides looked like heading into the interval without troubling the scores, but the game burst into life in the 44th minute when Barnsley broke the deadlock with the first shot on target of the afternoon.

Cooper’s weak header was capitalised on by Tykes captain Mowatt, who neatly controlled before unleashing an unstoppable left-footed volley into the top right-hand corner from 25-yards, which left Bartosz Bialkowski with absolutely no chance.

However, Millwall responded almost immediately as Cooper climbed highest to head home Connor Mahoney’s corner in first-half stoppage-time for his first goal since the final day of last season.

Jed Wallace almost caught out Barnsley goalkeeper Jack Walton with an overhit free-kick right at the beginning of the second-period before turning provider for Bennett, who was denied by a combination of a wonderful save from the impressive Walton and then the post.

The hosts continued to threaten, but Leonard once against failed to test Walton from long-range, before Mahoney made way for Kenneth Zohore with just under 25 minutes remaining as the Lions pushed for a winner.

That substitution almost paid off immediately as the on-loan West Brom sent Bennett away, who raced towards goal before picking out Malone, but his looping header struck the angle of the upright before Mahlon Romeo’s powerful follow-up was blocked.

Up the other end, Barnsley, under the cosh for most of the second-half, almost stole it themselves 11 minutes from time as substitute Herbie Kane forced Bialkowski into making a diving one-handed stop from his spectacular long-range free-kick.

The Tykes then survived a scramble late on with Zohore and Ben Thompson somehow unable to score, before Millwall went even closer in the final minute of normal time as Wallace found Zohore with a delicate cross, but Walton again came to the visitors rescue, pulling off a stunning save from the striker’s close-range header to earn them a point.

Millwall’s struggles against Barnsley continue

Millwall were much better value after the break, but they just don’t fare well against Barnsley.

It’s now just one victory in nine previous league meetings against the Tykes, and none in three, to go with December’s 2-1 defeat and then the goalless draw at Oakwell post-lockdown.

Switch of formation didn’t work

The phrase never change a winning team has never been more appropriate. Millwall were terrific against Luton in midweek, but weren’t able to get close to replicating a similar performance here.

Bennett started up front on his own and it didn’t work, whilst a back-three didn’t appear necessary. Whenever the Lions came forward they looked likely and another attacking body could have made all the difference.

Team news

Rowett made three changes from Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Luton Town as Pearce, Malone and Shaun Williams replaced Murray Wallace, Ryan Woods and Matt Smith, who all dropped to the bench.

3-4-3: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Romeo, Williams (Woods 76′), Leonard, Malone, J. Wallace, Mahoney (Zohore 67′), Bennett (Thompson 83′).

Subs: Fielding, Wallace, Thompson, Woods, Bradshaw, Zohore, Smith.

Image: Millwall FC