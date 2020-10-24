TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Barnsley – Three Lions changes as ‘crowdie’ Gary Rowett watches on

MILLALL take on Barnsley at The Den looking for a third consecutive league win.

Lions boss Gary Rowett tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and is self-isolating for 10 days. Rowett’s assistant Adam Barrett will lead the team for the fourth time, after being in caretaker charge last season following the departure of Neil Harris.

Team news

Millwall make three changes from the 2-0 win over Luton: Alex Pearce replaces Murray Wallace; Scott Malone is in for Matt Smith; Shaun Williams is in midfield, in place of Ryan Woods who is on the bench.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Leonard, Williams; J Wallace, Bennett, Mahoney.

Substitutes: Fielding, M Wallace, Woods, Thompson, Bradshaw, Smith, Zohore.

Here is the Barnsley team: