CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Millwall vs. Barnsley

MILLWALL are aiming for three consecutive league wins for the first time since New Year’s Day 2019 when they face Barnsley at The Den on Saturday.

Lions boss Gary Rowett has effectively a full first-choice squad to choose from, with only Billy Mitchell and Troy Parrott out as they continue their fitness work after injury.

Kenneth Zohore also needs to develop his match sharpness and is an unlikely starter. Rowett has plenty of options up front, with a number of players in excellent form.

Matt Smith has been involved in three of the last four goals the Lions have scored, making it difficult for Rowett to leave him out. Rowett has played 4-2-3-1 in the last two games after a 5-2-3 set-up in the opening four Championship fixtures.

Millwall are opening up the executive lounge at The Den for a beamback package. The Lions said: “The club has implemented a full Covid-19 risk assessment to make sure all supporters are safely socially distanced and allocated a personal table. All drink and food orders will be taken from the table, and the Lions will operate a cashless policy only. Please note that all fans will need to arrive for 12.30pm wearing a face mask.

“As always, your safety is our top priority – we will intensely monitor government activity regarding any further social regulations. In the case of any increased restrictions leading to events being cancelled, all bookings will be refunded at the earliest opportunity.”

Meanwhile, the Tykes arrive in SE16 with no wins and three draws from six games. A win for the hosts could see them go second.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; Woods, Leonard; J Wallace, Bennett, Mahoney; Smith.

Match odds: Millwall 4/7 Draw 12/5 Barnsley 12/5

Last meeting: Championship (June 27, 2020): Barnsley 0-0 Millwall

Image: Millwall FC