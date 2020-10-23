‘Frustrating.’ Millwall’s Murray Wallace makes admission – but has solution

MURRAY Wallace admits it’s frustrating when he’s on the bench, but he has a typical response – work even harder to prove the manager wrong.

Wallace was one of three players who started for the first time in the league this season at Wycombe Wanders. Matt Smith and Connor Mahoney were the others, and the former set up both goals in the 2-1 win.

Wallace, 27, was first-choice for the majority of last season, but Scott Malone was signed in the summer and had started the first four Championship games of the campaign.

But rather than sulk, Wallace – who has a reputation for a huge work ethic at the training ground – continues to knuckle down.

“It’s frustrating not to be starting every league game or every game that we play, especially with my nature and the nature of the whole team, we’re all very competitive,” Wallace said.

“You work so hard all week to be in that starting XI. Obviously when you find out you’re not there’s disappointment to begin with but we all use that to spur us on, to train even harder, and to prove the manager wrong in a sense and get ourselves back in the side.

“It’s all about the squad that we’ve got, it’s so tight-knit and competitive. We haven’t just brought in loads of bodies through the door, we’ve brought in the right players who’ll fit in our system and dressing room.

“Each individual has to look after themselves and be ready because there are so many games coming thick and fast. You have to be ready to take your chance.”

Wallace, who eventually took James Meredith’s place in the team in 2018-19, revealed that rather than there being resentment between players competing for the same place, there is often a stronger bond.

He explained: “It’s not uncommon for players in the same position fighting for the same spot to become quite close and quite good friends. It’s healthy for any squad to have positions that are fiercely competitive.

“Because you both play in the same position you talk about patterns of play, opponents, because you’re both looking at that.

“Also, someone playing in your position will be you best critic, the best person to go to for advice. They’ll tell you honestly.”

Wallace has played mostly as a left-back and left wing-back for Millwall, despite arriving in the summer of 2018 as predominantly a centre-back.

Wallace added: “It sounds strange to be saying it now that I haven’t played for so long at centre-back. I played it in pre-season and in the cup games a little bit more in those centre-back roles, which was nice.

“But from last season, playing that left-back and left wing-back role gives me a lot of versatility. Hopefully it adds to the strength of the squad. We have players that can play in several positions.”

Wallace should be able to look forward to more starts over the coming weeks with Millwall having two games a week – apart from the international break next month – all the way until the end of the year.

Wallace has confidence in the club staff to keep the players fit and healthy. Boss Gary Rowett also varies the daily times the squad have to report to the training ground, in contrast to Neil Harris who had players in early in the morning for the majority of his time in charge.

“You’ve got to trust in the staff and their programmes that they’ve set out for you,” Wallace said. “Everything from the chef, the nutritionists, the stretching, everything adds up.

“Even the schedule, coming in slightly later in the day just so you can have more rest. All that sort of stuff adds up to making a big difference.

“The manager came in with different ideas and styles. You have to give him credit for implementing them and applying them in training, getting all the players comfortable switching from one style to another and to his ideas and philosophies.”

