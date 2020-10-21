‘We’re not a fancied team’ – Millwall boss has challenge for players ahead of Barnsley clash

GARY Rowett wants his side to back up consecutive wins when they face Barnsley on Saturday – as they go for three victories in a row in the league for the first time in the manager’s reign.

A Martin Cranie own goal and Connor Mahoney’s strike gave the Lions a deserved three points against Luton on Tuesday night.

Rowett took over this day last year and guided the side from 17th in the table to an eighth-place finish. They are currently fourth as they look for three consecutive Championship wins for the first time since New Year’s Day, 2019.

“There’s no point in me standing here and eulogising about the team because we’ve won 2-0 and suddenly now saying we’re one of the fancied teams, because we’re not,” Rowett said.

“We’ve got to work incredibly hard each week. We’ve got to defend with the same diligence and each week we’ve got to be at our max. I’ve said it before, we’ve got to be at our best every game to get a result.

“The last game and a half we’ve been at our best and therefore we’ve won both games.

“We don’t expect to win any game, but we knew the week was a big week for us in terms of, we’ve had some tough games playing the likes of Swansea, Brentford, Stoke, who are all going to be up and around it.

“I felt as though we needed to capitalise this week and put some big performances in. To win the first two of those games puts us in a great position, but again, we’ve done it before when we’ve played really well and the next game we’ve maybe got a little bit carried away with ourselves and not performed.

“We have to go again, it might be that we need to make some changes. We’ve got to get each game right. So far we’ve got the second half against Wycombe right, we got this game right.

“The players have been magnificent and sometimes even if we don’t win games I can’t really fault them because they give me so much energy and effort.”

Kenneth Zohore made his debut as an 80th-minute substitute against the Hatters, and with Mahoney on form and Mason Bennett excellent on his return, Rowett has some tough selection decisions this weekend.

“That’s what I’m paid to do,” he said. “It’s not difficult. It makes it hard to leave players out. I changed before the Wycombe game because I felt we needed to freshen up, and it might be that we need to freshen up on Saturday.

“The reality is it’s a different type of season. We’ve got something like 20 games up until the first week of January.

“We’re going to need everybody and we’re going to need to keep mixing, otherwise what’s going to happen is you’re going to lose three or four of your best players. Then all of a sudden your chances really have gone.

“So we’ve just got to be sensible with it and shuffle the pack a little bit when required.”

