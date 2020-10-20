Millwall manager comments on Ferguson and Bodvarsson omissions – and new luxury

GARY Rowett said it was a tough decision to leave Shane Ferguson and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson out of the match-day squad against Luton on Tuesday night.

Kenneth Zohore was named on the bench and came on for his debut 10 minutes from time as the Lions won 2-0 with Rowett approaching 12 months in the job next weekend against Barnsley.

“We finished eighth last season so we’ve been pretty consistent for the year we’ve been here so far,” Rowett said. “It’s about us building. I think we’ve been defensively excellent for the 12 months.

“The challenge for us has always been can we translate that now into more attacking moments in games and more goals.

“I think we’ve got some excellent options now in the squad, for us to be able to leave out the likes of Shane Ferguson tonight and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson – which is probably the hardest part of the job, leaving players out.

“You have to pick a team and a bench that you feel you’re going to need for the game and they certainly haven’t done anything wrong at all.

“But we’ll need them, we’ll need every player. To be able to bring the likes of Ken Zohore off the bench feels like a real luxury that we haven’t had previously to see if we can then take the game away from teams.”

