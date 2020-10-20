Millwall boss on Connor Mahoney and form, backing up Wycombe win – and ‘superb’ midfielder

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said his side fully deserved their win over Luton on Tuesday – and hailed Connor Mahoney’s strike that clinched a 2-0 victory.

The Lions went in front in the fourth minute of first-half added-time when Matt Smith’s effort went in off Martin Cranie.

Mahoney made sure of the points with a 79th-minute strike as Millwall went fourth in the table.

“I thought it was an excellent performance,” Rowett said. “When you’re played so well second half against Wycombe to come back from 1-0 down and win the game, you need to back it up.

“Good teams put back-to-back performances together and that’s what I asked the players to do today. So that’s really pleasing.

“The first five minutes Luton had a little bit of possession in front of us but then I felt we regained control.

“First half we played really well, I thought Mason Bennett was a livewire in the pocket as a No.10 for us and created some good opportunities.

“I was a little bit disappointed coming in only 1-0 up at half-time, I felt we probably deserved to be a couple of goals to the good.

“Second half they changed shape, but I still felt we had some good transition moments, Jed [Wallace] had a chance.

“It was nice to go and get the second goal, it was a fabulous strike from Connor. It was what we deserved. Luton are a good side but that performance tonight was excellent.

“When we needed to defend I thought we were really resolute. They had a little bit of possession, they were moving the ball around, they were probing. But there was no way through and when we’re in that kind of mood we’re a hard team to play against.

“You don’t get goals because you run around, that’s part of your job. Where Connor’s concerned, off the ball he’s been much better in the last two games, he’s worked really hard. When he does that then we know he’s got the quality to hurt the opposition.

“He’s been good for the two games, I’ve been really pleased with him. He’s got to now kick on. He’s got so much ability, you see him in training every day and he’s unplayable at times. He needs to start getting that out in games.

“He was excellent tonight, but I thought there were some other really, really good performances as well – Mason, Ryan Leonard was superb tonight.

“There were some really good performances all-round.”

