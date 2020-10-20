TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Luton Town

MILLWALL are aiming for their first home league win of the season when they face Luton Town at The Den on Tuesday night.

The Lions are seventh in the Championship, a place and a point behind early surprise packages the Hatters.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes one change from Saturday’s victory over Wycombe, with Mason Bennett replacing Tom Bradshaw behind Matt Smith.

4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallace; Leonard, Woods; J. Wallace, Bennett, Mahoney; Smith

Subs: Fielding, Williams, Pearce, Malone, Thompson, Bradshaw, Zohore

Luton:

