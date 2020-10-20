‘Couldn’t believe it’ – Millwall defender reacts to Jake Cooper’s audacious effort at Wycombe

MURRAY Wallace said he “couldn’t believe” Jake Cooper attempted an effort from halfway against Wycombe on Saturday – but believes it shows the confidence coursing through the side.

Cooper took a quick free-kick from 60 yards out after spotting Ryan Allsop off his line and was inches away from a sensational goal but the ball crashed back off the crossbar.

The Lions went on to win the game 2-1 through goals from Jed Wallace and Ryan Leonard.

“I thought that was brilliant, I couldn’t believe it when he took it on,” Wallace said.

“But that shows the confidence that we’ve got in the squad that you’ve got the likes of Coops taking shots from 60 yards away.

“I can’t say he has ever tried it [in training], so it did take us all by surprise.”

Image: Millwall FC