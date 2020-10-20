Millwall’s on-loan West Brom striker Kenneth Zohore trains ahead of Luton Town clash

MILLWALL’S new signing Kenneth Zohore trained on Monday ahead of the Championship meeting against Luton at The Den on Tuesday night.

Striker Zohore, 26, hasn’t played a competitive game this season but now has two sessions under his belt with the Lions.

“He trained today, he came in and did some work on Saturday as well,” Millwall boss Gary Rowett said on Monday. “It’s just a case of us assessing how close he is and how much work we need to do, just to make a decision based on a little more information.

“When someone signs quite quickly on deadline day often you don’t get the information from the other club, so it’s a bit of guesswork.

“But he’s trained and come through fine.”

Image: Millwall FC