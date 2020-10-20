REPORT: Millwall 2-0 Luton Town

By Jake Sanders at The Den

MILLWALL made it consecutive Championship victories for the first time this season as a Martin Cranie own goal and a Connor Mahoney stunner earned them a comfortable victory over Luton Town at The Den.

Matt Smith headed into a crowded area and his effort deflected in off Cranie for the opener in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage-time, before Mahoney’s arrowed strike doubled the Lions’ lead with 11 minutes remaining.

Gary Rowett’s men, who climb above the Hatters and up to fourth in the Championship table, were good value for the three points, and would have won by a greater margin had it not been for some poor finishing.

It was Millwall’s first home league victory of the campaign and only their fourth win at The Den since beating Luton 3-1 on New Year’s Day.

After a cagey opening 10 minutes, Millwall sprung into life and should have broken the deadlock. Jed Wallace picked out Mason Bennett, who found the onrushing Ryan Leonard with a sublime flick, but the Lions midfielder couldn’t direct his effort on target with the goal gaping.

Four minutes later, Millwall went close again, but Jake Cooper was unable direct his header on target. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu then fired into the upper tier of the Cold Blow Lane at the other end.

The chances continued to come for the hosts, and Smith really should have made this one count. Mahoney produced a peach of a cross from the left and it looked for all the world like Smith would nod the Lions in front from close range, but the striker’s header crashed against the post before Wallace was denied by Simon Sluga from the follow-up.

Mahoney then had a go himself on the stroke of half-time, driving towards goal with his right-foot, but Sluga once again came to Luton’s rescue before Wallace curled over as the Lions looked to make their dominance count before the interval.

Millwall ramped up the pressure in the closing stages and finally got their reward in the fourth minute of added-time, in rather fortuitous fashion. Following a succession of Lions corners, Smith met the fifth and final Mahoney delivery and headed towards goal – with Hatters defender Cranie the unfortunate man to turn the ball past Sluga.

You’d have been forgiven for thinking the interval might have given the visitors some respite, but it didn’t. Rowett’s men continued where they left off before the half-time whistle and should have doubled their lead straightaway. Wallace led the counter-attack before playing a neat one-two with Bennett, but Millwall’s number seven poked over from close-range when space opened up for him.

Luton tried to respond on the hour mark, but substitute Joe Morrell’s spectacular long-range effort landed the wrong side of the post, with Bart Bialkowski scrambling across.

However, just as Rowett was about to send on Kenneth Zohore for his Lions debut, his side made the points safe. The energetic Leonard stole possession off Mpanzu before teeing up Mahoney, who expertly drilled home off the post for his first goal of the campaign, and a deserved one, too.

Nathan Jones’ men almost reduced the deficit immediately, but Bialkowski atoned for his error at Wycombe by superbly keeping out Cranie’s stabbed effort in what was Luton’s only shot on target all evening.

Striker makes debut after loan move

Despite having not featured since June, the Danish striker was thrown straight into the action in the closing stages, replacing Mahoney, who received a standing ovation from the home bench, moments after he had made it 2-0.

With five strikers now at the club, Zohore might have his work cut out if he wants to become a regular starter, but he looked eager to make an impression in his late cameo.

Connor Mahoney takes his chance

It’s been a tricky 15 months since Mahoney joined from Bournemouth, but the winger showed his quality all evening by tormenting the Luton defence. Had it not been for some wasteful finishing, Mahoney would have gone home with more than just the one assist as his delivery was spot on throughout.

However, after picking out Smith for Millwall’s first, Mahoney then produced another key moment to make it 2-0 with an outstanding effort from outside the box.

Team news

Rowett made just one change from Saturday’s win at Wycombe as the returning Bennett replaced Tom Bradshaw, while Deadline Day signing Zohore was named on the bench – with Jon Dadi Bodvarsson left out entirely.

4-4-2: Bialkowski, Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallace, J.Wallace, Woods, Leonard, Mahoney, Bennett, Smith.

Subs: Fielding, Williams, Thompson, Bradshaw, Zohore, Malone, Pearce.

Image: Millwall FC