Jake Cooper welcomes on-loan West Brom man – as Millwall add another six-footer to ranks

JAKE Cooper is looking forward to testing himself against Kenneth Zohore this week in training – and believes the on-loan West Brom striker will add another goal threat for Millwall.

Zohore, 26, joined from the Baggies until January and is set to make his debut this week against either Luton or Barnsley.

Cooper is pleased with the new addition.

“Definitely, really looking forward to seeing Zohore in training next week,” Cooper said after Saturday’s 2-1 win at Wycombe. “We haven’t met yet so it will be great to meet him and welcome him into the group.

“Hopefully he can add goals and be a real threat for us. I’m sure he’ll do that for us, we’ll get him going and I’m really excited to see what he can do for us.”

Zohore is yet another six-foot-plus player in the Lions’ ranks, standing at 6ft2ins. Seven of Millwall’s outfield players against the Chairboys were over six foot.

Their two goals came after 6t5ins Matt Smith was bundled over for a penalty, and then the ball broke off the striker from another cross before Ryan Leonard scored the winner.

“We spoke about that actually from set-plays,” Cooper said. “It’s a big advantage for us in those positions. We had a few chances from set-plays, we hit the crossbar.

“We haven’t actually scored as many as we’d like to this season yet. It’s something that we can work on and once they start coming we’re going to be a real threat to sides.

“We’re trying to improve our game in other areas as well and trying to become that complete side, and that can push us up the table, we hope.”

Millwall’s game at Wycombe was their first of seven in three weeks.

Cooper added: “We saw when we came back from lockdown, the games really crammed in, so it’s going to be the same as that and we’re going to have to be resilient. The lads are going to have to look after themselves physically and mentally.

“It’s going to be a real test for us, just like every other side in the league, and hopefully we can come through it strongly.

“If anyone can call it then fair play to them. Most years now we see how tight it is in the league. It’s so ruthless, there are so many clubs who could go up or go down.

“It’s going to be one of those seasons where you need to be resilient and the team that has the best runs and gets the wins when it’s important are going to be successful.

“We’re looking to do that, win games away from home, be solid at home and hopefully we can be near the top of the table.”

