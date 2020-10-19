‘Call it a draw’ – Millwall defender reveals Wycombe’s Akinfenwa’s cheeky suggestion

JAKE Cooper almost scored one of Millwall’s goals of the century at Wycombe on Saturday leading to a long stoppage to fix the net – but he wasn’t worried about a potential abandonment despite a cheeky suggestion from Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Cooper spotted Ryan Allsop off his line and tried an audacious free-kick effort from halfway that sent the goalkeeper tumbling back into the net as the ball came back off the crossbar.

There were nine minutes of added-time as a result of getting the goal back in functioning order, the Lions eventually winning 2-1.

Cooper thought the ball was going in.

“I did. It took forever to come down, I thought it had a chance,” Cooper said. “I saw it going outside the post before coming back inside, but it just wasn’t to be. It was a good effort but it didn’t go in, unfortunately, so I’ll just have to move on from it.

“I didn’t [worry about an abandonment]. Akinfenwa said, ‘let’s abandon it and call it a draw!’ We were hopeful that wouldn’t happen and they would fix it. Fortunately they got the game going again.

“We knew we’d have to come here and dig in. We had a difficult game at Rotherham a couple of weeks ago. We knew it would be a similar sort of game and we’d have to fight first and get on second balls, gain possession that way and then show our quality when we got into the final third.

“First half they made it difficult for us slowing the game down. They got their goal, took their time on free-kicks and set-plays.

“But we came out really strongly in the second half, the first 10 or 15 minutes I thought we were brilliant and we really showed our quality in the end.”

Jed Wallace scored from the penalty spot after Matt Smith had been fouled before Ryan Leonard’s half-volley was enough to clinch all three points.

Cooper added: “Lenny’s done really well working off Smudge. When balls go up to Matt Smith he’s really good at reading the knockdowns. He scored a couple like that in pre-season and in the cup and to take it into the league is brilliant.

“It was a brilliant finish from him.”

Lions boss Gary Rowett picked a four-man defence for the first time in the league this season, with Smith coming in for his first Championship start of 2020-21 and Alex Pearce on the bench.

“I’m happy playing in whichever side is best to win the game. The manager’s gone with the four today and that’s a real strength for us, to be able to mix up formations,” Cooper said.

“We’re comfortable being able to play in a four, a five – or a three, whatever you want to call it – and we’ve really got that versatility in those formations and use our strengths against whichever side we come up against.

“We’re working on [having more control of possession], but we know what it takes to win games. We’re working on our technique and build-up play, the way we can control games more.

“More possession gets you more chances to score goals so we’re trying to work on that. It’s a building process. The gaffer’s got us working really well, training has been brilliant and hopefully we can become a more all-round side and make it difficult for the teams we come up against.”

Image: Millwall FC