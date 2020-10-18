Player ratings: Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Millwall

RATE the performances of Millwall’s players after their 2-1 Sky Bet Championship win at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Scott Kasket scored Wycombe’s first-ever goal at this level in the ninth minute, but Jed Wallace’s penalty and Ryan Leonard’s half-volley helped the Lions turn it around in the second half.

Now you have the chance to rate the Millwall players involved in the win over Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

*All ratings go towards your NewsAtDen Man of the Match, Player of the Month and Player of the Year

