Gary Rowett on Millwall owner John Berylson’s backing – plus if any other deals were close

GARY Rowett says he’s grateful to Millwall owner John Berylson for his backing in the transfer market after the signing of West Brom striker Kenneth Zohore on Friday.

Zohore joined on loan until January, following the additions of Ryan Woods, Scott Malone and Troy Parrott – on season-long loans – and the permanent signing of Mason Bennett from Derby this summer.

Rowett said there were no other signings close before Friday’s deadline.

“No, not really. We just wanted to bring an attacking player into the squad. I didn’t think we’d be able to do it but we’re certainly very pleased our owner has backed us in some difficult times,” Rowett said.

“He has supported the team to try to make it better, which I’m hugely grateful for.”

Millwall defeated Wycombe 2-1 on Saturday with second-half goals from Jed Wallace and Ryan Leonard.

But Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth was unhappy after Joe Jacobson’s goal direct from a corner was ruled out for a foul on Lions stopper Bart Bialkowski.

Ainsworth said: “I thought it was a more battling, more Wycombe-like performance. I’m pleased again, it’s a tough league. I thought we deserved more out of today. If anybody sees that corner that we scored from today, then please, please tell me what is wrong with that.

“The referee’s given a foul, there’s absolutely nothing [there]. I really hope people look at this replay and try to find what the referee’s given. To me that’s a perfect goal, but we’re just not getting those decisions at the moment.

“The fourth official said there was a foul on the goalkeeper. For the life of me, and I’m trying to look at it with non-rose-tinted glasses, I can’t see any foul at all. Joe Jacobson has been known to score corners directly, I don’t know.

“It’s just not going our way at the moment. We are Wycombe, we’re in the Championship. It’s just not going for us at the moment, but I’m sure it’ll turn. Millwall have had to battle really hard for their result today, and that’s what you’ve got to do to beat Wycombe.”

