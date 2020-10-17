Millwall’s new striker from West Brom in line for debut next week against Luton or Barnsley

MILLWALL’S new signing Kenneth Zohore could make his debut next week against either Luton or Barnsley at The Den.

Striker Zohore, 26, joined on loan from West Brom until January just before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Zohore’s last competitive appearance was in the Baggies’ 1-0 defeat at Brentford on June 26.

“Kenneth hasn’t played much. He came off the back of an eight-week injury and he’s only trained for five or six days,” Millwall boss Gary Rowett said.

“I think what’s important is that when Kenneth’s ready – obviously we don’t want to wait too long – but that he’s got a chance to do himself justice.

“I think he’ll be involved this week, whether it’s Tuesday or Saturday. But we’ll only be able to assess that when we go into Monday’s training.

“We want to try to add quality to our team, different ways of winning games. Kenneth has shown that if we can get him in the right type of environment with the right type of team and get him feeling good about himself again, he’s a top-class striker. I’ve said that before.

“I don’t think in the Championship you can ever have enough top-class strikers, especially at Millwall where it’s difficult for us to attract that type of player.

“So for us to get him until January, we’re delighted.”

Image: Millwall FC