Saturday, January 23, 2021
Millwall attacker should return against Luton after missing win at Wycombe Wanderers

John Kelly

MASON Bennett should be back when Millwall host Luton Town at The Den on Tuesday. 

Bennett missed the 2-1 win at Wycombe on Saturday. Lions boss Gary Rowett switched to a four-man defence with Matt Smith coming in up front.

“He just felt a hip flexor in training on Thursday,” Rowett explained. “With Mason’s recent history I didn’t want to take that chance. But I think he’ll be okay for Tuesday night.

“We were always going to play 4-2-3-1 today. We’ve got a week of games where I feel we can get an extra attacker on the pitch and score more goals.

“We certainly created a good few chances today. We want that flexibility to be able to play both systems.”

