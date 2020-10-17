Millwall attacker should return against Luton after missing win at Wycombe Wanderers

MASON Bennett should be back when Millwall host Luton Town at The Den on Tuesday.

Bennett missed the 2-1 win at Wycombe on Saturday. Lions boss Gary Rowett switched to a four-man defence with Matt Smith coming in up front.

“He just felt a hip flexor in training on Thursday,” Rowett explained. “With Mason’s recent history I didn’t want to take that chance. But I think he’ll be okay for Tuesday night.

“We were always going to play 4-2-3-1 today. We’ve got a week of games where I feel we can get an extra attacker on the pitch and score more goals.

“We certainly created a good few chances today. We want that flexibility to be able to play both systems.”

