‘Absolutely brilliant’ – Millwall manager gives his verdict on Portsmouth target Ben Thompson

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett praised Ben Thompson for his performances at Wycombe on Saturday – after the Lions midfielder was linked with a move to Portsmouth last week.

Pompey wanted to bring Thompson back for a second loan spell but the 25-year-old remained with Millwall after Friday’s transfer deadline.

Thompson came on for Tom Bradshaw in the 82nd minute with Millwall 2-1 up at Wycombe and he helped his side to see the game out through more than nine minutes of injury-time.

It was Thompson’s first appearance in the league since the opening day against Stoke.

Rowett was also impressed with striker Matt Smith, who on his first league start of the season won the Lions a penalty for Jed Wallace’s equaliser.

“As a target man, as someone to hit aerially, Matt’s probably the best in the division and he’s shown that over the years,” Rowett said. “He’s shown it again today, that given the right service he’ll be very, very dangerous.

“Unfortunately for Matt he knows we go with a different style sometimes that makes it difficult for him to lead the line. But he’s an incredibly important player for us and today he’s shown his value.

“You just have to accept that I’m the manager and I’ll pick the team I think is the right team. We’ve got lots of players that haven’t played as regularly as they’d have wanted in the first five games of the season, but they’re going to be just as important.

“You saw Ben Thompson come on today. There was talk of him leaving last week, but he comes on and puts in an incredible performance for 20 minutes, I thought he was absolutely brilliant.

“It shows the power of our group, our strength, we’re never going to just have 11 players that can win every game. We have to use our squad and there is great togetherness.

“Anyone who’s seen us play over the last 12 months, I don’t think our character would ever be in question.

“Can we play with enough quality to get into the positions in this division that we want? That’s what we’ve always said.

“We’re working hard on it, working on being a team that has a much better balance between defending and attacking. We’ve got players to do that.

“Our character is nearly always good, it’s our quality that we want to try to improve.”

Image: Millwall FC