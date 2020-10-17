Millwall boss discusses Wycombe win, half-time message – and no blame for Bart after mistake

GARY Rowett said Millwall deserved their 2-1 win at Wycombe on Saturday – and refused to criticise Bart Bialkowski for a mistake that gave the Chairboys their first-ever goal in the second tier in the first half.

Scott Kashket put Gareth Ainsworth’s side in front after the ball got stuck under Bialkowski’s feet in the ninth minute.

Jed Wallace levelled from the penalty spot three minutes into the second half after Matt Smith had been bundled over by Jack Grimmer.

Ryan Leonard scored the winner with a half-volley in the 63rd minute.

“I was disappointed with the first half, particularly to concede the way we did and give a very tenacious Wycombe side something to scrap with, something to be able to manage the game really well, which they did,” Rowett said. “The goalkeeper took ages taking kicks, it made the first half very frustrating.

“I thought we should have had a penalty, Tom Bradshaw got the wrong side of the centre-half and for me it’s a penalty.

“Nevertheless we come in at half-time disappointed, I thought we were dragged into a game that suits Wycombe. They’re excellent at it, that’s why they got promoted. They haven’t got the budget in this division but they fight for everything and they will get results. I’ve said to Gareth he should be proud of his team.

“It was a good start to the second half, to get out wide and switch play, get Mahlon [Romeo] into space and Matt Smith is always a handful in the box, it was Grimmer that pulled him down.

“I said to the players at half-time if we got a goal I thought we’d go and score two or three. We started to then play, move the ball around and make it difficult for Wycombe. That’s what we should have done at the start.

“But you have to give them credit, you’re not just going to come here and do what you want. No team’s going to do that.

“What we are good at and comes more naturally to us is the last 10 minutes when we’ve got to defend. That’s where our centre-halves can deal with that physical presence.

Or second-half performance deserved to win the game, but of course you don’t win the game if you don’t put the ball in the back of the net. The second goal was excellent, the move was really good and it was a great finish from Ryan Leonard. He does that really well when he gets into those advanced positions, he’s a very composed finisher.

“I felt we just did enough second half to win the game.”

Rowett was asked about Bialkowski’s mistake.

He said: “I don’t think you really need to say too much. What I would say is last season I could count five or six games where he’s won us the game single-handedly. He makes a save second half here in a goalmouth melee.

“It’s part of the process of being a goalkeeper, unfortunately, that you make one error and get caught and it’s a goal against. If you’re a striker and you miss five chances no one really points the finger.

“When you choose to put those gloves on you know that’s the way it is. I said to him afterwards that he’s saved us on enough occasions. He’s got plenty of credit in the bank but hopefully that doesn’t happen too many more times.”

Image: Millwall FC