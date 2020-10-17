‘Goalkeepers don’t count!’ Millwall’s Jake Cooper on appearances run, fans and 2020-21 start

IT will be 150 not out for Jake Cooper if he plays at Wycombe today – as he explained where he has improved most as a Millwall player.

Cooper is closing in on that milestone of league appearances for Millwall after making his debut on loan from Reading in a 1-1 draw at Bradford on January 21, 2017.

Centre-back Cooper has made 166 appearances for the club and was recently praised by Lions boss Gary Rowett for his professionalism and durability that has seen him be available for selection for every league and cup game since November 18, 2017.

Cooper wasn’t always a regular in the side and it seems strange to recall now that he was kept out of the team by Byron Webster as Millwall won promotion to League One in 2017.

He was picked alongside Shaun Hutchinson for the first game of the following season at Nottingham Forest but then an injury put him out and Webster kept his place even after he had recovered.

It wasn’t until October that Cooper regained his regular spot in the team after Webster tore his cruciate ligament against Barnsley and was out for the season.

Cooper reflected on where he has improved most since he joined Millwall.

“Probably mentally more than anything,” he says. “Confidence-wise and dealing with the pressure of playing every week and being consistent. That was always a big test.

“I think I’ve dealt with it well and it’s probably the thing I’ve improved most over that time. I’m enjoying every minute.

“I’d been taught at Reading quite similarly [to now] on the ball. Under Neil Harris it was a bit of a different style of play.

“We’re on the ball a little bit more now. Scott [Malone] likes to go forward and attack and I feel like I can defend those areas behind. Hopefully he can create for us up the pitch and I can help keep the goals out.

“It’s good to be able to adapt to different situations. I feel like I’m able to do that now so happy days.

“I’ve been here almost four years now and it’s gone quickly, the 150 games have come quickly. It’s obviously great to achieve that. I love playing for the club and being with the boys on the pitch. It’s nice to see the numbers going up.”

If Cooper is in the line-up at Adams Park, it will also be his 127th consecutive league start, one behind goalkeeper Tony Warner.

Cooper is currently fourth on the all-time list of consecutive league starts for outfield players for Millwall.

“I don’t think goalkeepers count, do they?!” Cooper jokes. “No, I just want to be out there helping the team out. We haven’t got a huge squad so I want to get myself out there as much as possible.

“I’ll try to keep myself fit and healthy and hopefully keep performing.”

Millwall have seven league games in the next three weeks starting at Wycombe. The Lions have five points from four games but it should be six after Shaun Hutchinson was denied a clear penalty in injury-time in the 2-1 defeat at Swansea before the international break.

“It’s been an interesting start, we’ve done okay,” Cooper says. “We haven’t really performed to the high standards we expect and that we set ourselves. There’s definitely plenty more in the tank.

“We’ve had some good results, a couple of clean sheets but it was disappointing at Swansea. They’re in great form, we managed to score against a solid defence but we were disappointed with the goals we let in ourselves.

“I saw the Hutchy incident afterwards and it’s obviously a blatant foul. I don’t know what the referee was thinking, whether he wanted to have a word before the ball was in play, maybe he didn’t know the corner had been taken.

“It was a definite penalty but unfortunately it didn’t go our way.

“Maybe that result is the kick-start that we needed to see what level we want to be at this season. We want to be challenging with these top teams but we’ve got to perform week-in, week-out. With games coming thick and fast we’ve got to keep concentration levels higher than ever.

“It was nice to have a week to take in the start of the season and prepare ourselves for this tough run of games coming up now. It’s seven games in a short period of time, so it was important to have a bit of rest and get ready for that.”

Cooper also had his say on fans not being allowed back into stadiums.

“It’s really disappointing,” he said. “The club have worked really hard putting measures in place. It’s just a strange one.

“You see other industries that can go back and have people there and it’s just a shame that we can’t.

“I just hope the fans are dealing with it okay and as soon as they can get back they’ll be there full-force and we can perform for them. We as players can’t wait for that day to happen.”

