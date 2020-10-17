TEAM NEWS: Wycombe Wanderers vs. Millwall – Lions boss shuffles pack at Adams Park

MILLWALL make the short trip west of London to take on Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

The Lions have five points from four games and face a side yet to register a goal and who are bottom of the league with four defeats from four.

Team news

New Millwall loan signing from West Brom, striker Kenneth Zohore, isn’t eligible today.

Lions boss Gary Rowett makes three changes from the 2-1 defeat at Swansea. Matt Smith, Murray Wallace and Connor Mahoney replace Alex Pearce, Scott Malone and Mason Bennett.

It looks like a 4-4-2 for Millwall.

4-4-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; J Wallace, Woods, Leonard, Mahoney; Smith, Bradshaw.

Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Malone, Williams, Thompson, Ferguson, Bodvarsson.

Here is the Wycombe side: