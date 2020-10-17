Behind Enemy Lines: Wycombe Wanderers

MILLWALL are back in action and on the road on Saturday afternoon as they aim to build on a solid start.

The Lions go to newly promoted Wycombe Wanderers, who are competing in the second tier of English football for the first time in their history.

Alex Grace spoke to Tom Hancock from Chairboys Central this week.

Twitter: @chairboyscentrl

Why do you support Wycombe?

I’ve lived in the area most of my life and they were the first team I was taken to watch regularly. It’s as simple as that, really.

What season did you first start following the Chairboys?

2002-03.

My first game was a 2-0 defeat to a Wigan side on their way up the leagues.

What is the most memorable Wycombe game you’ve seen?

Wycombe 4-3 Carlisle in League Two in February 2018.

In short: 2-0 up at half-time; down to ten men early in the second half; Carlisle pull a goal back from the resulting penalty; we miss a penalty of our own; 3-2 down after 70 minutes; 3-3 after 93 minutes; and then, in the 96th minute, cult hero Marcus Bean’s long-range volley – his first goal in 104 games for Wycombe (obviously he went and scored his second the very next game) – wins it and sparks absolute scenes.

It was the most incredible display of our never-say-die spirit yet and, I think, the moment a lot of our fans really believed we were going to go up – and sure enough, we did.

Promotion last season was a terrific achievement, but many feel you will struggle this season. What is your response to that?

It was always going to be a struggle – the gap between League One and the Championship is as cavernous as it’s ever been – and we’ve endured a pretty miserable start, clearly, but you’d be a fool to write off Wycombe (or any side, for that matter) this early.

I’m not going to say whether we’ll stay up or not, but we will put up a proper fight; we certainly won’t, as was recently predicted, go the whole season without a win.

Gareth Ainsworth is the longest-serving manager in the Football League – is he still the man to carry it on?

Yes. In many ways, Gareth Ainsworth – along with vital assistant manager Richard Dobson – is Wycombe Wanderers.

I don’t think there’s a manager out there who would have got so much out of such scarce resources for most of the time he’s been in charge, got us to the Championship or have a better chance of keeping us in it.

Gaz and Dobbo have built a true culture over eight years together here and it’s what makes this such a special club.

What are your hopes for the season?

To stay up. If that means surviving by a single goal on the final day by virtue of other results going our way, so be it. It would be the greatest achievement in our history – eclipsing promotion to the Championship in the first place.

It’s been a tough start for Wycombe so far with four defeats from four, but have you been encouraged by the performances you’ve seen?

We were our own worst enemy in the opener against Rotherham – we should have had the game more or less wrapped up in the first half – then completely went to pieces in the 5-0 thrashing at Blackburn. But things noticeably improved from the second half against Swansea onwards.

We’ve not been helped, though, by the absence of midfield linchpin Dom Gape for all four games so far – through suspension then a knock – new target man Uche Ikpeazu for all bar 27 minutes, and a slightly unsettled defence due to suspension, injury, and a tactical change for the Swansea game.

Wycombe have two former Millwall players in Jason McCarthy and Fred Onyedimna – how have they settled into life in the second tier?

McCarthy came off the bench against Rotherham to play in midfield due to shortages there, before a poor game at left-back – absolutely not his position – against Swansea – so I can’t fairly assess him.

Fred has been disappointing so far after really turning on the style in the play-offs, but if there’s a game in which he should really ‘announce’ himself back in the Championship, it’s this one – according to Adebayo Akinfenwa, Fred’s best when he’s angry.

Gary Rowett was appointed Millwall boss last October – what do you make of the job he’s done so far?

Clearly he’s done a great job, taking Millwall from the wrong end of the table to the cusp of the play-offs last season. Hopefully he gets more time than he’s had in previous jobs as he’s a very capable manager.

Are you happy with Wycombe’s summer business?

Very happy. I’d still expect a left-back to arrive as we have literally one player for the position (Joe Jacobson), but we’ve done a great job of building a squad that, at worst, should be one of the best in League One next season. As much as our aim is to stay up and we may stay up, we were never going to risk the sustainability of the club.

Daryl Horgan looks like an absolute steal from Hibernian and I’ve been impressed with Everton loanee Dennis Adeniran in his first two games.

We’ve also launched a B Team programme (although it’s really just a sub-section of the squad) and brought seven young players in for that, meaning we can develop talent again eight years after the closure of the club’s youth system – a huge step towards our owners’ sustainability goal.

If you could add two Millwall players to the Wycombe side, who would they be and why?

Jed Wallace, for reasons I’m sure are fairly obvious, and Matt Smith because we love a target man.

Who are Wycombe’s danger men?

Fred, assuming he’s sufficiently riled up. Horgan as mentioned – although he may be on the bench after playing twice for the Republic of Ireland in the last week – and Scott Kashket, a tenacious livewire who had what probably would have been a point-salvaging goal at Luton ruled out by a dubious offside decision.

Obviously due to Covid-19 fans are unable to attend games at present – will you be watching at home?

Yep. The joys of iFollow await once again…

What’s your predicted Wycombe starting XI and formation?

I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if we went with three at the back to try and mirror Millwall and nullify the game, but it will probably be our default 4-3-3.

Fitness and new signings depending, I’d expect our line-up to be: Allsop; Grimmer, Stewart, Tafazolli, McCarthy; Gape, Thompson, Adeniran; Wheeler, Samuel, Onyedinma

Finally, a score prediction?

I really want a goal to celebrate, but we need a point more, so…0-0.

Image: Millwall FC