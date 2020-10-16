Millwall add reported £8m signing to their ranks on loan from Premier League West Brom

By Lucas Ball

MILLWALL have announced the signing of West Bromwich Albion striker Kenneth Zohore on a loan deal until January 16.

Zohore joined the Baggies in July 2019 for a reported fee of £8 million from Cardiff City but struggled with injuries last campaign.

The 26-year-old Dane netted five times in 20 appearances for Slaven Bilic’s side, scoring three in 17 in the Championship as they won promotion back to the Premier League.

He is yet to make a match-day squad this season and has subsequently been linked with a move away, with Sheffield Wednesday reportedly having a move knocked back earlier in the week.

Gary Rowett was keen to add to his squad following Troy Parrott’s injury issues after signing, with a return unlikely for the on-loan Tottenham man until after the international break.

Last season’s top scorer Matt Smith hasn’t started a league game in 2020-21, with Tom Bradshaw and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson instead being the focal point of attack in Rowett’s favoured 5-2-3 formation.

Bradshaw broke his duck last time out against Swansea, scoring for the first time in the Championship since New Years’ Day – but goal-scoring remains the Lions’ key issue.

Their defensive resilience is to be applauded but Zohore’s move – after the failed bid for Kieffer Moore earlier in the window – is one that could propel Rowett’s men up the table and give them the firepower to fight for the play-off positions, with his quality undoubted despite last season’s woes.

Zohore will be unavailable for Millwall’s trip to Wycombe tomorrow due to registration rules.

He will wear the number 13 shirt.

Following his move, the former Bluebirds man told Millwall’s official website: “I’m delighted to be joining Millwall Football Club, and I’m starving for some football.

“I can’t wait to get going. I’m here to play football and win games.

“I had a chat with the manager and he told me how he’d like to work with me. I’ve come here to score goals and help the team win games.

“I’ve been in The Championship for years now, so I know what it’s all about. There are many games coming up now, and I hope to be involved in them.”