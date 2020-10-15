Millwall boss gives assessment of George Alexander after striker’s loan spell at Concord

GARY Rowett says George Alexander is working hard to try to get his chance with the first team – but still needs to develop physically to give himself that opportunity.

Alexander, 19, finished a loan spell at Concord Rangers in late September after helping them reach last season’s FA Trophy final, which has yet to be played.

The striker has scored three goals in three games for Kevin Nugent’s under-23 this season.

“The biggest consensus from the 23s is that he’s a goal-scorer, he’s got a knack of finding the right areas,” Rowett said.

“Really it’s just the physicality that’s going to limit his opportunity at the moment. We’re happy to be patient and develop that.

“He’s still a young player. Finding loans to get him game-time to develop is part of the process.

“He’s a player we all think highly of. But it’s always difficult when a young player is developing, there are always other aspects to his game and lots of other things to develop as well before there’s an opportunity with the first team.

“He’s working hard in games and he’s got to try and continue that.”

