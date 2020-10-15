Millwall captain knows he’s battling to earn new deal – and there are others in ‘same boat’

ALEX Pearce admits he’s one of a number of Millwall battling to win a contract extension – but stressed the only priority is performing in games and in training.

Pearce, 31, is out of contract at the end of this season along with the likes of Shaun Williams, who will turn 34 this month.

Millwall have tied players such as Mahlon Romeo, Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper to long-term deals, but the current impasse over when supporters can return and provide match-day revenue makes it more difficult for clubs to plan long-term.

Former Reading centre-back Pearce joined Millwall from Derby initially on loan in January 2019 before the move was made permanent the following summer.

The ex-Ireland international has made 50 appearances for the Lions and is hugely popular among players and staff.

But he knows he is fighting for his future with Millwall.

“Definitely, yeah, there are a few of us in that boat in the dressing room,” Pearce said. “It’s up to us to do as well as we can when we get the chance to play, be ready when we’re picked.

“Everyone has to do their bit and the contract situation will always take care of itself, that’s what I’ve found down the years.

“As a player you should just worry about what’s going on on the pitch and on the training ground every day. Then the rest will fall into place.”

Image: Millwall FC