Millwall latest on Billy Mitchell and Troy Parrott – and Gary Rowett on rotation challenge

BILLY Mitchell has joined parts of first-team training as he continues to recover from injury – while Troy Parrott is also close to a return.

Both players are not expected to be ready for first-team action until November.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Shane Ferguson are away on international duty with Iceland and Northern Ireland.

“The international lads come back into training Friday which poses a slight challenge in that they won’t have done any work ahead of Wycombe,” Millwall boss Gary Rowett said.

“Billy’s joined in some training this week but he’s just dipping in and out of parts of the sessions that he can do and leaving parts he can’t. It’s good to see him back involved.

“Troy comes back in Friday but he’s still a few weeks away.”

Millwall have seven games in three weeks starting with Wycombe this Saturday, and Rowett says he will have to rotate his selections.

“First and foremost any player has to earn the right to play and when they play have to show they have the right to stay in the team,” Rowett said. “That’s the same for players in the team or out of the team.

“There’s a pretty good chance that everybody in our group, particularly the senior ones, are going to play games, they’re going to get opportunities.

“Every manager up and down the country is going to look at the week ahead and say they can’t play the same players in all three games all the time, so they’ve got to try and rotate a little bit but not affect the performances by doing so.

“Apart from the international break it’s Saturday-midweek-Saturday all the way through to Christmas, so it’s quite a phenomenal frequency of fixtures. We’re going to have to try to navigate through that to make sure everybody stays sharp and stays ready.

“That’s going to be the challenge.”

