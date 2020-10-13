Millwall defender on playing for former Lions assistant, Gary Rowett advice – and ultimate aim

DANNY McNamara isn’t giving up on his ambition to be a first-team regular at Millwall – as he makes a name for himself in the Scottish Premiership with St Johnstone.

McNamara, 21, has arguably been the Saints’ best player this season in his loan spell from the Lions.

He has established himself as a regular in the side, playing at right wing-back in former Millwall assistant manager Callum Davidson’s team.

McNamara has played 10 times this season and despite Davidson’s side being bottom of the Scottish top flight he has equipped himself well.

McNamara enjoys working with Davidson.

“It’s a massive step-up from under-23s football, no disrespect to that,” McNamara tells NewsAtDen. “But for my development it was time for me to start getting regular men’s football. Going out on loan has done me a lot of favours and I’m really enjoying my time at the moment.

“I worked with Cal a little bit at Millwall. He must have seen my clips when I was [on loan] at Newport. Cal’s a class manager. He’s had a lot of faith in me and I hope I’ve given him the trust back.

“Training is always high-intensity, always a good standard. He’s a class guy to work with. It’s very similar to how Gary Rowett works at Millwall. If training isn’t high-intensity [Davidson] lets you know.

“I’m playing right wing-back. Last season I was playing more of a right-back in a four. This year I’ve been moved in the 5-2-3/5-3-2 formation. It suits me a lot. I like to get forward, I like to defend.

“It’s good that Millwall’s first team play like that as well so it gives me something to work towards.

“I knew it would be best for me to go out and get games rather than just being in and around the squad or playing 23s. I didn’t want that, I wanted to be playing for a first team.

“I feel that if I’m given the chance I can take the opportunity. Hopefully that time comes.

“I spoke to Gary Rowett before I left, he said, ‘going to St Johnstone will be the best thing for you, going to play games at a high standard’.

“He said it’s very gritty, they love tackles – it would suit my style of play. I just couldn’t wait to get going.”

McNamara gets feedback from Millwall players, mostly from player-coach Shaun Williams.

McNamara said: “I’ve been keeping in touch with Shaun Williams, he’s been watching my games back and giving me feedback. He lets you know what you can improve on, what you’re doing well. It’s good to have a guy like that giving you feedback, it gives you that little 10 per cent extra when you’re playing.

“Jed Wallace sent me a message the other day saying he was watching my games, that I was doing brilliantly and to keep it up.

“It’s always good to hear back from the lads.”

McNamara has spent his whole career at Millwall, but had no doubts about giving it a go north of the border.

“I was training with the first team during the summer but I didn’t know what the plans were for the season,” he explained. “I hadn’t spoken about it. I wanted to keep my head down and try to play my way into the first team.

“After one training I got a call from the under-23s manager [Kevin Nugent] and he said Callum Davidson was interested in me. I said, ‘that would be brilliant’. You think, ‘Scottish Prem – Celtic, Rangers’. I had a little think about it and within a week I’d moved up there, was training, and we had a game against Hibernian a day after I got there.

“Last season I was at Newport and that was a bit of a distance, but nothing compared to Scotland. I looked at the situation and thought, ‘it’s very far, if I’m not going to play it’s not going to be ideal’.

“But then you’ve just got to think positively, that you’re going to play. And that’s what’s happened so far. I’ve loved every minute of it.”

