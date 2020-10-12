Millwall loan watch: Winning start for Lions forward – but defender suffers injury setback

ISAAC Olaofe made a winning start to his second spell at Sutton United as the National League side defeated Weymouth 1-0 at the Bob Lucas Stadium on Saturday.

Olaofe was booked as he played 75 minutes up front before Will Randall’s 81st-minute goal maintained Sutton’s perfect start to the season with three wins from three games. They are level on points with Hartlepool who top the table on goal difference.

Also in the National League, Dover were without the injured Harry Ransom as they lost 3-0 at Stockport. Defender Ransom pulled up with an injury in the 4-1 defeat at former Lions defender Byron Webster’s Bromley last week.

Meanwhile on the international scene, Danny McNamara will hope to be involved in Ireland under-21s’ European Championship fixture in Italy on Tuesday.

McNamara, who is on loan at St Johnstone, travelled to meet up with the rest of Jim Crawford’s squad last week.

Graphic: @ShedCreative