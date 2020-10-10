Millwall’s Jake Cooper has more milestones in sight as he hopes to continue league run

JAKE Cooper is closing in on another two milestones as he approaches three years without missing a minute of league football.

If Cooper is in the Lions line-up at Wycombe on October 17 it will be his 150th league appearance for Millwall and 127th consecutive league start.

One-hundred-and-forty-four of Cooper’s 149 leagues appearances have been starts.

The former Reading centre-back last missed a league minute when he was suspended for a game against Burton on November 4, 2017.

Cooper, 25, will be eighth on the all-time Millwall list for consecutive league starts if he is in Gary Rowett’s side at Adams Park.

Next in his sights is former Lions goalkeeper Tony Warner, who made 128 consecutive league starts between 2000-01 and 2003-04.

Image: Millwall FC