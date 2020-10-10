Millwall boss explains Isaac Olaofe’s recall from St Johnstone as forward starts Sutton loan

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has explained why Isaac Olaofe was recalled from St Johnstone – as the forward prepares to start a second loan spell at Sutton United.

Olaofe, 20, who joined the Saints on a season-long loan in the summer along with Danny McNamara, returned to the Lions last week after making just two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for former Millwall assistant manager Callum Davidson.

McNamara is currently a regular at right wing-back in Davidson’s side. Olaofe made five appearances and scored one goal for National League Sutton on loan from Millwall in the second half of last season.

He rejoined Sutton on Friday until January 9. Sutton are second in the table behind Eastleigh with two wins from two games and travel to Weymouth on Saturday.

“Cal took Danny and Isaac for the right intentions, but quite polar opposites in [how they fared],” Rowett said. “Danny has done really, really well. Isaac sort of struggled to make an impact off the bench probably through a lack of game-time.

“In the end there wasn’t any point in keeping him there and making it difficult for Cal to deal with a player not getting in the side. And it’s difficult for a young player not getting the game-time he needs.

“We had loan options back down here in non-league, so that was more appropriate to try and get him back playing to see if he can develop that way.”

