Millwall manager hopes for ‘fortune’ for stopper to avoid having to go into transfer market

MILLWALL are currently not actively looking to sign a goalkeeper as Frank Fielding continues to build his match fitness to try to challenge Bart Bialkowski for the number 1 shirt.

Fielding, 32, hasn’t played a full 90 minutes for the senior side since he joined in the summer of 2019, but the former Bristol City stopper has made a successful return from long-term injury for the under-23s.

Lions boss Gary Rowett was monitoring the stopper market as he weighed up whether the club needed back-up for Bialkowski if Fielding broke down. Youngsters Joe Wright and Ryan Sandford have yet to play a senior game.

Rowett hopes for “a bit of fortune” for Fielding, which would free up funds that would have been spent on a goalkeeper’s wages for other priority areas.

“It was always one that we were looking at before Frankie had started training,” Rowett said. “The reason we weren’t desperate and the reason we didn’t dive in with anything was because imminently we knew that we could end up with three senior keepers and two young keepers.

“That’s where we stand at the moment. Of course, Frankie’s not quite match fit, not quite match sharp because he’s missed a lot of football.

“He’s played under-23 football and we’re trying to get his fitness that way. We’re more than happy – touch wood – that it will save us having to go into the market, certainly short term.

“We’re quite pleased with that and hopefully Frankie can have a bit of fortune and stay injury-free.”

