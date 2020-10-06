Forward returns to Millwall as season-long loan cut short at Scottish Premiership St Johnstone

ISAAC OLAOFE has returned to Millwall after his loan spell with St Johnstone was ended by mutual consent.

The 20-year-old attacker joined the Saints on a season-long loan along with defender Danny McNamara.

But while Republic of Ireland under-21 man McNamara has established himself as a regular in former Lions assistant Callum Davidson’s side, Olaofe made just two appearances for the Scottish Premiership club.

McNamara, 21, played right wing-back in the 2-0 defeat to Celtic on Sunday. Olaofe was an unused substitute.

St Johnstone said: “On-loan Millwall FC forward Isaac Olaofe has returned to his parent club by mutual consent.

“The 20-year-old striker made two first team appearance this campaign for Saints.

“Isaac leaves with the Club’s best wishes and we thank him for his contributions.”

This STUNNING solo effort from Millwall's Isaac Olaofe has been nominated for LFE Goal of the Month???? Tweet using hashtag #LFEGOALE to vote! pic.twitter.com/J8S5lLvSpt — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) December 19, 2016

Image: Millwall FC