Thursday, January 14, 2021
Forward returns to Millwall as season-long loan cut short at Scottish Premiership St Johnstone

ISAAC OLAOFE has returned to Millwall after his loan spell with St Johnstone was ended by mutual consent.

The 20-year-old attacker joined the Saints on a season-long loan along with defender Danny McNamara.

But while Republic of Ireland under-21 man McNamara has established himself as a regular in former Lions assistant Callum Davidson’s side, Olaofe made just two appearances for the Scottish Premiership club.

McNamara, 21, played right wing-back in the 2-0 defeat to Celtic on Sunday. Olaofe was an unused substitute.

St Johnstone said: “On-loan Millwall FC forward Isaac Olaofe has returned to his parent club by mutual consent.

“The 20-year-old striker made two first team appearance this campaign for Saints.

“Isaac leaves with the Club’s best wishes and we thank him for his contributions.”

Image: Millwall FC 

