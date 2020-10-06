Millwall boss weighs in on handball debate after recent Crystal Palace and Tottenham confusion

GARY Rowett has slammed the current handball rules in football as “ludicrous”.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce said “we’ve lost the plot” despite seeing his side benefit from a late penalty at Tottenham, awarded for handball against Eric Dier.

Dier was penalised when the ball hit his arm from Andy Carroll’s header to allow Newcastle to salvage a draw in the 97th minute. Dier was facing away from Carroll and the handball was accidental, but after a long VAR check and following referee Peter Bankes checking the pitch-side monitor, a penalty was given.

One of the current rules states an infringement has occurred if ‘the hand/arm is clearly away from the body and outside the “body line”’.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson called the rules “nonsense”.

Rowett agrees. “I think it’s ludicrous,” he said.

“I understand why the rule was changed in terms of, a player would block a shot with his arm up in the air. It wouldn’t be intentional, but maybe the player is intentionally making his body a little bit bigger to stop the shot.

“But that’s gone from not being ideal to now all of a sudden if it hits your hand it’s deemed to be a penalty. I think it’s ridiculous.

“You’ll have attackers flicking the ball up in the penalty area to make it hit people’s arms. You’ll have defenders defending with their arms behind their backs because it’s the only way to avoid giving away a penalty.

“I think the Dier one was a culmination of all those things. He jumps, he’s got no idea where the ball is after it’s been headed. I don’t know how that can be a handball. I find it ridiculous.

“It’s difficult because you have a certain problem and the rules can be tinkered with each season. I actually think the more they tinker with them the more confusing they are. It’s like the offside rule.

“There are so many different areas that can be manipulated and it all needs to be looked at.”

Image: Millwall FC