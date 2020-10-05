Millwall loan watch: Centre-back has dream debut – but no luck for defender against Celtic

MILLWALL centre-back Harry Ransom enjoyed a dream debut for Dover as he scored in the 89th minute to give the National League side a 1-0 win over Notts County on Saturday.

Ransom was one of four players signed by manager Andy Hessenthaler ahead of the game, and he powered in a header to give Dover three points in their league opener.

Meanwhile, Danny McNamara got to experience playing one of the Old Firm giants – but St Johnstone were denied right at the death as Celtic scored two late goals at McDiarmuid Park.

Leigh Griffiths and Patryk Klimala scored in the 90th and 93rd minutes to give Neil Lennon’s side three points.

Ireland under-21 international McNamara played at right wing-back for former Millwall assistant Callum Davidson’s side.

Davidson said: “I thought the players performed to a very high standard and limited Celtic to very few changes.

“I am absolutely gutted for them more than anything else. Celtic bring five quality substitutes on and they are chasing the game.”

Another Millwall loanee, Isaac Olaofe, was on the bench for the Saints.

